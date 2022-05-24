Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant police searching for basketball backboard vandals

Source: Mount Pleasant Police Department Facebook page
(Mount Pleasant Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people responsible for breaking a glass basketball backboard at Journey Park.

“Once again, someone damaged one of our city parks,” the Facebook post stated. “This was a recently installed half-inch thick tempered glass backboard at Journey Park.”

Anyone with any information on how the backboard was damaged is urged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at (903) 575-4004.

“Help us keep an [eye] on our parks,” the Facebook post stated.

