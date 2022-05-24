Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Last public pay phone removed from New York City

The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.
The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – New York has hung up its last public pay phone.

The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.

New York started transitioning from pay phones to Link NYC kiosks in 2015. The system offers free Wi-Fi, free phone calls and charging stations.

For those who appreciate the nostalgia, you can still find some private pay phones on public property.

If Clark Kent ever needs to change into Superman, he can find four walk-in phone booths around the city.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine Coach Coyne remembered as 'a brilliant light in the community'
Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash called ‘a bright light in the community’
Mark Scirto was in Dallas when the stroke happened, and he has been rehabbing there ever since,...
Update on our friend Mark Scirto
5-year-old killed, 2 children injured in wreck near Henderson
Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
Cumberland Academy athletic programs put on 2-year probation by UIL

Latest News

A 3-month-old baby is doing better after an alternate brand of formula sends her to the hospital.
Baby has severe allergic reaction to substitute formula amid shortage
A 3-month-old baby is doing better after an alternate brand of formula sends her to the hospital.
Baby hospitalized after given different formula
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP takes Oz’s side in Pa. Senate race vote-counting lawsuit
With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, gas prices continue to rise.
Gas prices affecting Memorial weekend travel