Kilgore ISD employee had sex with 3 students, affidavit alleges

Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A former teacher’s aide with Kilgore High School has been charged with three counts of improper relationship between educator and child, one count of assault causing bodily injury, as well one count of sexual assault of a child.

Monica Sanchez, 21, was a teacher’s aide in the ESL program at Kilgore High School. According to an affidavit obtained by KLTV, a Kilgore detective investigated an assault that was reported on May 12. The detective stated that he was told that Sanchez was having sexual relationships with multiple students at the high school.

Three students were interviewed by the detective. Student one admitted to dating and having sex with Sanchez, the affidavit states. The student was 18 and a junior at the high school. He said he and Sanchez met at the school, exchanged inappropriate pictures, and had a physical relationship.

The detective said when he interviewed Sanchez, she waived her Miranda Rights and agreed to talk with him. According to the affidavit, Sanchez admitted to the detective she had a relationship with student one, and confirmed what he had reported, and said it happened five or six times in December 2021 and January 2022.

She also told the detective that she had an improper relationship with a second student, an 18-year-old senior, the affidavit says, and said that she and the student had sex at least twice during March 2022.

Finally, the affidavit states that Sanchez told the detective she had a sexual relationship with a third student who was 15 years old at the time of the incident. She said it occurred in August or September of 2021.

Sanchez was booked and released on May 14. Her bond was $26,000.

Kilgore Independent School confirmed that Sanchez is no longer employed by the district, where she had worked since August 2020.

