Huntington man arrested for murder claimed wife committed suicide

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The husband of a woman who was found dead in her home on Beech Street on May 19 is now in custody, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, during the ACSO investigation, it was determined that Christopher Marriott caused the death of Sandra Marriott, his wife.

“On 5/19/2022, The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Christopher Marriott of Huntington,” the press release stated. “Christopher stated his wife and himself both were injured due to them attempting suicide”

A previous KTRE story stated that during the 911 call, Christopher Marriott told the dispatcher that he and his wife both had lacerations to their bodies.

Christopher Marriott told the ACSO dispatcher that his wife was successful in the act because she was “stronger” and that he also had injuries, the press release stated.

When ACSO investigators and deputies made entry into the residence in the 100 block of Beech Street, Sandra Marriott was found dead inside, the press release stated. At the time, Christopher Marriott was conscious and alert.

Sandra Marriott’s body was sent to the Jefferson County morgue for an autopsy.

According to the press release, ACSO investigators obtained a murder warrant for Christopher Marriott, and he is currently in custody.

