First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday, Wednesday

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A strong upper level storm system will move through East Texas beginning Tuesday.  It will be slow-moving, so waves of thunderstorms are expected off and on starting Tuesday morning and lasting into at least Wednesday morning.  A few places in Deep East Texas could see some storms linger into Wednesday afternoon. 

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for much of East Texas Tuesday and a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for Deep East Texas Wednesday.  The main threat will be heavy rainfall and a Flood Watch has been issued for Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.  An estimated 4 to 6 inches of rainfall is possible in some places.

Other strong storms could produce damaging winds and small hail.  An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

