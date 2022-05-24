First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday, Wednesday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A strong upper level storm system will move through East Texas beginning Tuesday. It will be slow-moving, so waves of thunderstorms are expected off and on starting Tuesday morning and lasting into at least Wednesday morning. A few places in Deep East Texas could see some storms linger into Wednesday afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for much of East Texas Tuesday and a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for Deep East Texas Wednesday. The main threat will be heavy rainfall and a Flood Watch has been issued for Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. An estimated 4 to 6 inches of rainfall is possible in some places.
Other strong storms could produce damaging winds and small hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
