Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Scattered thunderstorms will continue through the early evening before a line of heavy thunderstorms develops to the northwest and moves into our area by late evening. Thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours and come to an end around sunrise Wednesday morning. The chance for severe weather drops considerably and only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves through. Expect clearing skies late Wednesday and mostly sunny skies for the end of the work week. Temperatures will begin warming up and will be back in the lower 90s this weekend.

