DPS investigation reveals motorcyclist who died in Jasper County wreck was at fault

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A DPS investigation has determined that the motorcyclist who died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup on U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper County on May 20 was at fault.

“As a result of this investigation, investigators determined the Ford pickup was in the center turn lane when the motorcycle entered it at a high rate of speed - while passing other vehicles in the center turn lane - when the collision between the motorcycle and Ford pickup occurred,” a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.

According to a press release, DPS troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at the County Road 482 intersection at about 10:10 a.m. Friday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Jason Speegle, of Buna, was driving a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle south on Highway 96 when a 2017 Ford pickup driven by Beverly Harrison, 71, of Kirbyville, turned onto Highway 96 from CR 482 to head north.

The motorcycle struck the pickup, the press release stated.

EMS personnel took Speegle to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he was later pronounced dead, the press release stated.

Harrison was not injured in the wreck.

Previous story: 31-year-old man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on Highway 96 near Kirbyville

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.