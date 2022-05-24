Civil rights organization calls for investigation following East Texas CPS worker’s arrest for soliciting prostitute

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A civil rights organization is calling for a federal investigation after an East Texas CPS caseworker was arrested for soliciting a prostitute.

Dr. Candice Matthews, Statewide Steering Committee Chair for the Rainbow Push Coalition, hosted a news conference on Monday afternoon outside of the Tyler building that houses the Department of Family and Protective Services. The Rainbow Push Coalition is a civil rights organization founded by Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Matthews told reporters she traveled from Houston to bring attention to the arrest of Jason Veihl, 45. CPS confirms to KLTV that Veihl is employed by their agency. According to a DPS report, Veihl was one of eight people recently arrested in an undercover prostitution sting.

Jason Wilhelm Veihl, 45, of Canton (Smith County Judicial Records)

‘“So we’ve got somebody that’s supposed to be there to protect them (kids) behaving in these types of practices,” Matthew said. “That is unacceptable.”

Matthews claimed this is not an isolated incident and alleged CPS is “plagued by operational and organizational issues.”

“This incident raises issues of placing vulnerable persons at risk by the system,” said Matthews. “There must be an investigation into these circumstances to determine what additional steps must be taken to ensure the safety of our at risk children under state oversight.”

CPS is not responding directly to Matthew’s claims. They are only confirming that Veihl is employed by their agency.

