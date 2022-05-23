Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Update on our friend Mark Scirto

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have an update for you tonight on our friend Mark Scirto and his progress as he recovers from the stroke he suffered about two weeks ago.

We are happy to report that Mark is back in East Texas!

He was in Dallas when the stroke happened, and he has been rehabbing there ever since, but today he’s back where he belongs: right here in East Texas.

Mark will continue rehab here for several more weeks, but is doing very, very well. He feels great, and by all accounts, he is impressing his doctors with his progress.

Mark gave us a message to send to you today. He told us. “the messages and prayers have been physically felt, and it is a great feeling that so many people are caring for me. Don’t stop!”

