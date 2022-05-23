SPCA of East Texas struggling to house large number of rescued animals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The SPCA of East Texas recently got three dogs (two pregnant moms), 18 puppies, and 19 more waiting at a Smith County location to be rescued. Staff have made temporary housing for the dogs so they’re safe inside, but it won’t be a long-term option.

Rescues in East Texas receive calls daily for intake and unfortunately, they are having to say no in situations because they don’t have the room, space, or funds to house all the animals that need help.

The SPCA want to remind people of the importance of spaying and neutering animals to keep reproduction and overpopulation down.

They’re also asking for families to foster if they have time, space, and love to give the animals. Once you apply, if you’re a good fit, they will pay for food, vetting, supplies, etc. to make sure the animal has a safe place to stay until they find a forever home.

Short-term fosters are also an option. Apply to foster today by visiting, www.spcaeasttx.com/foster

