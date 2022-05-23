Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash, students injured

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine ISD said a teacher at Palestine Junior High died in a crash Sunday night.

According to the district, Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High, had attended the Dallas Mavericks game and was returning home Sunday night when he and the passengers in the vehicle were struck by another vehicle.

The district said the passengers who are currently undergoing treatment in Dallas are students in the district.

