Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures in the 60s for many this morning, with some spots in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy skies with us to start the day will be around into the afternoon as temperatures warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs today. Showers and thunderstorms will return to our forecast late tonight, into Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Days have been declared for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to the possibility of strong to severe storms, but also a flooding risk. Rainfall totals from the weekend ranged from nothing to over 3″(!), and an additional 2″-4″ rain is possible through the middle of this week. By the time we get to Thursday, sunny/mostly sunny skies will be returning to East Texas and highs make their way back into the 80s area-wide by Friday. For Memorial Day weekend, highs look to be in the 80s and 90s under mostly sunny skies, with no rain in the forecast at this time. Have a great Monday!

