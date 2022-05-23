Food Truck Championship of Texas coming to Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Food Truck Championship of Texas will be held in Graham on June 4th.

The Food Truck Championship is a free, all-day battle of the best food trucks from all across Texas. Contestants will be competing for a grand prize of $10,000.

There will be plenty of activities to entertain the entire family on the square from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities include a Possum Pedal Bike Ride, children’s activities, live music, an artisan showcase and a lot of food!

Later that night a concert will be held at the Young County Arena.

