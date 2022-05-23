First Alert Weather Days in effect for Tuesday, Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday. For today, Monday, cloudy skies and only a few sprinkles are expected, otherwise just a cool and cloudy day. Late tonight/early tomorrow, showers and storms that develop to our west will make their way towards East Texas. This activity is expected to only clip our western and northern counties as it moves northeast overnight. There is a low chance that some of us could see a strong to severe storm from this system as it moves through. Better chances for rain and more widespread showers/storms are expected for later in the day Tuesday.

Today' Severe Weather Risk (KLTV/KTRE)

The same cold front that brought us storms over the weekend will lift to the north as a warm front tomorrow. This will drive showers and thunderstorms into East Texas yet again, with a chance for a few strong to severe storms. This is expected to begin during the mid-morning hours, with storms moving out of East Texas during the afternoon and evening, before another system moves in from the west/northwest. Our second cold front of the week will arrive late Tuesday/Wednesday. This front will bring more showers and storms to the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will persist through the day on Wednesday, with a chance for strong to severe storms mainly in Deep East Texas.

Tuesday's Severe Weather Risk (KLTV/KTRE)

Wednesday's Severe Weather Risk (KLTV/KTRE)

Over the next three days, the main cause for concern will be flooding across the region. This last weekend’s rainfall totals are over 3″ in some spots, and an additional 2-4″ rain is expected this week, with as much as 6″ possible in localized cases. Additionally, there is the potential for a few strong to severe storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Portions of East Texas are included in Marginal (1/5) and Slight (2/5) Risks for severe weather each day. As storms first develop, hail with be the main severe weather threat, strong/damaging wind becoming more of a concern as storms move into East Texas. The tornado threat is low, but not non-existent. Again, the main threats in East Texas over the next three days will be wind, flooding, and hail.

Three Day Rainfall Forecast (KLTV/KTRE)

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.