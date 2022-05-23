Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - A mix of clouds and sun will continue for the rest of the day. Clouds will begin to increase again this evening, with warm temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday will be First Alert Weather Days as waves of thunderstorms will move through East Texas. Tuesday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. However, thunderstorms will increase across the area becoming widespread through midday and early afternoon. Heavy rainfall and high winds are likely with these storms. A few areas could see some small hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storms will push out of East Texas by Tuesday evening, but another round will be on the way late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will start off with some strong thunderstorms moving through the region, then only a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible by afternoon. Rain will clear out completely by Thursday morning with quiet weather and warming temperatures into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.