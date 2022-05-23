East Texas man no longer missing

LAKE WRIGHT PATMAN, La. (KSLA) — A man missing in East Texas no longer is considered to be missing.

“Search crews were notified by a landowner that he had game camera pictures of the missing individual headed away from the lake,” Capt. Shawn Hervey, of Texas Game Wardens, said Sunday evening.

“The picture confirms the subject is no longer missing and has made it out of the search area. All units are clearing the scene and Cass County will be following up on the incident.”

Texas Game Wardens and Cass County sheriff’s deputies had been out searching for the Daingerfield, Texas, resident since Sunday morning.

MISSING: Charles Yaw, 34, of Daingerfield, Texas (Source: Cass County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

It was about 10:30 a.m. when they responded to a call about a person missing in the area of Armstrong landing at Lake Wright Patman. He was believed to be on foot in the lake area.

Charles Yaw had last been seen sometime Saturday. The 34-year-old man walked into the woods, the storms came up and he never came back out of the area, Hervey said.

K-9 teams from Texas Game Wardens and from Task Force 1 in the Fort Worth, Texas, area were called in to assist in the search.

