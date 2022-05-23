Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texan celebrated 103rd birthday with family

Caroline Braun her children, and grandchild celebrate her 103rd birthday.
By Erin Wides
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Children and grandchildren of Caroline Braun enjoyed cake and stories as she turned 103 today.

Braun was born and raised in Colorado. She was a second grade teacher there as well. When she retired at the age of 60, she enjoyed traveling the world.

Braun is the oldest resident at her living facility and enjoyed reminiscing with her family beside her. On display was also a resolution that the Texas Senate had sent to her for her 102nd birthday.

Some of her favorite moments in life, “Growing up in the country, graduating from high school in Fort Morgan, Colorado, and riding a horse to the pasture,” Braun told her family.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

