Dillard leaving Bryan High for Palestine after five seasons

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High Head Baseball Coach James Dillard announcing Monday that he is leaving the Vikings to take over the baseball program at Palestine.

Dillard is a Bryan High graduate and spent the lsat five years coaching the Vikings. 2022 saw the team win the District 12-6A title and make its first playoff appearance since 2017.

Dillard’s wife Stephanie will be the new volleyball coach at Palestine as well. The Dillards were hired by Bryan ISD Athletic Director Lance Angel, who is currently the AD at Palestine ISD. James admits it was hard to say no to his former boss when he called.

“It’s important to know that we weren’t looking for anything. This opportunity presented itself and Coach Angel reach out to us and it is a really good opportunity for the Dillard family. And at the end of the day that’s really the most important thing is taking care of our family and taking care of our needs,” said Dillard.

While Dillard spent his springs coaching the Vikings, he was the Bombers head coach in 20-20 when they won its last Texas Collegiate League title.

