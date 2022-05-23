Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Board of Arts and Culture District in Kilgore working to resubmit culture district application

Kilgore
Kilgore((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore is once again working to receive a culture district designation after their application was denied in 2018,

After getting feedback from the state, the arts and culture district board is working on resubmitting an application. The board says they feel Kilgore would be able to use their arts and cultural resources within a small area. The culture district would merge the two hubs of downtown and Kilgore College where many events take place.

“Long term goal is to really unite that downtown and the campus. Make it a really walkable friendly area. Hopefully add a lot of new programs and grow the programs that are already in place. Make it that Kilgore is a community you can visit any week of the year and have tons of things going on within that district.” said Matthew Simpson, a board member for the Kilgore Arts and Culture District.

Their application is in it’s final form. They are writing the final draft of the application to send back in mid-June.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine ISD
Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash, students injured
Pictured are Danny Kirkland (left) and Bo Brevard. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
2 people arrested in connection with Harrison County theft of $40K worth of oilfield pipe
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Power outages graphic.
Thousands of East Texans without power after storm system moves through area
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
Cumberland Academy athletic programs put on 2-year probation by UIL

Latest News

Texas Runoff
List of East Texas races for May 24 primary runoffs
Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287
Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Texas Shakespeare Festival’s Matthew Simpson about the arrival of...
WEBXTRA: Cast, crew preparing for 2022 Texas Shakespeare Festival