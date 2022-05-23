Board of Arts and Culture District in Kilgore working to resubmit culture district application

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore is once again working to receive a culture district designation after their application was denied in 2018,

After getting feedback from the state, the arts and culture district board is working on resubmitting an application. The board says they feel Kilgore would be able to use their arts and cultural resources within a small area. The culture district would merge the two hubs of downtown and Kilgore College where many events take place.

“Long term goal is to really unite that downtown and the campus. Make it a really walkable friendly area. Hopefully add a lot of new programs and grow the programs that are already in place. Make it that Kilgore is a community you can visit any week of the year and have tons of things going on within that district.” said Matthew Simpson, a board member for the Kilgore Arts and Culture District.

Their application is in it’s final form. They are writing the final draft of the application to send back in mid-June.

