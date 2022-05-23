Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
5-year-old killed, 2 children injured in wreck near Henderson

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 5-year-old girl is dead and four others were taken to the hospital after a crash on SH-64 in Rusk County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened Saturday at approximately 7:45 p.m. on SH-64 approximately one mile west of Henderson.

DPS said the preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Nissan Rogue was traveling east on SH 64 and for an unknown reason left the roadway on the south side. The vehicle then traveled in the grass south of the roadway and hit a shallow creek with its front end causing the vehicle to flip end over end, ejecting three children inside the vehicle.

DPS said a 5-year-old girl from Henderson died in the crash. A 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were both taken to the hospital in serious condition.

DPS said the driver, Iliana Ayala, 28, of Henderson, and passenger Edna Grinaldo, 25, of Tyler, were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

