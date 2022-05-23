Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
20-year-old woman dies in Panola County crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 20-year-old Beckville woman died in a crash in Panola County Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday. DPS said a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southwest on FM 124 approximately six miles southwest of Beckville at an unsafe speed for a sharp left hand curve. The driver failed the negotiate the curve, drove off the roadway to the west, overcorrected and rolled several times.

DPS said 20-year-old Ariah R. Williams died in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

