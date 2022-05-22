Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two Henderson County fire departments extinguish mobile home fire on Highway 175

Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Henderson County fire departments battled a structure fire on U.S. Highway 175 across from the Athens Life Fellowship Church late Saturday night.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, the Eustace Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire first, and then PSFR firefighters were called out to assist them.

“Units arrived to find a single-wide trailer that had obviously been burning for some time,” the Facebook post stated. “The property appeared to have been vacant.”

According to the Facebook post, there were no injuries.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the cause of the fire, the Facebook post stated.

