Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Overnight showers and thunderstorms continue this morning in Deep East Texas, along with some new development in northern areas as well. While the severe weather threat has pretty much come to an end, flooding/flash flooding is definitely still possible, along with thunder and lightning. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. Activity should come to an end by early this afternoon leaving us with overcast/cloudy skies and temperatures warming up into the 70s today. Low 70s and upper 60s for the northern half of East Texas and upper 70s, maybe low 80s, in Deep East Texas for highs today. Rainfall totals from yesterday through this morning are anywhere from nothing/trace in some areas, to more than two inches!

Looking ahead, more rain is on the way. Most of Monday will be dry, but showers and thunderstorms return to the area Monday night/Tuesday morning, continuing through Wednesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday look like days we could again see strong to severe storms, so we’ll need to watch those days closely. Also worth mentioning is the flooding risk as we’re already saturated after today, and an additional two to three inches of rain is possible this week. By the time we get to Thursday, we should begin to start drying out. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will make their return to East Texas, and highs will make their way back into the upper 80s after being stuck in the 70s and low 80s for the first half of the week.

Right now, the Memorial Day weekend is looking dry with temperatures returning to the low 90s. Of course, we still have to get through the next few days, so I hope you’ve got your rain boots and umbrellas ready. We’ll continue to keep you posted on this week’s rain/storm chances, as well as the Memorial Day weekend forecast. Have a great Sunday.

