Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Strong storms and heavy rainfall possible in multiple rounds this week. Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a cloudy but thankfully MUCH cooler day thanks to last night’s cold front. Temperatures tomorrow won’t be nearly as cool in the upper 70s to lower 80s thanks less persistent cloud cover and more peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. We will trend mostly dry throughout tomorrow morning and afternoon, but a much more active weather pattern will set in over East Texas very late Monday and throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. Multiple rounds of showers and strong to potentially severe storms will be possible on and off throughout the first half of the upcoming work week, so we have issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday and Wednesday. Periods of gusty winds and small hail, as well as excessive rainfall which could lead to localized flooding will be possible at times, so we ask everyone to remain weather alert and extra safe on the roadways during this timeframe. Once the final drop lands, estimated rainfall totals are expected to range anywhere from 2.00″-4.00″ of rain, with localized areas potentially seeing even more. A second cold front clears East Texas later on Wednesday, finally clearing out our skies and keeping temperatures pleasant and near seasonal averages throughout the rest of the work week. Sunshine prevails next weekend and will allow afternoon temperatures to rebound back into the middle to upper 80s.

