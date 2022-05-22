Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Run for the Wall cross-country motorcycle run for veterans makes Tyler stop

COVID-19 pushed back the annual Run For The Wall, which is the world’s largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run of its kind, for two years.
By Erin Wides
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 pushed back the annual Run For The Wall, which is the world’s largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run of its kind, for two years. This year is the 32nd run, and veterans and those who support them are in the middle of a 10-day ride from Ontario, California to Washington, D.C.

Today a group of ambassadors stopped in Tyler to see and meet with CampV, a one-stop-shop to support East Texas veterans. The ambassadors got a tour, talked, and learned more about their services.

Run For The Wall’s mission is to promote healing among all veterans, and their families and friends.

