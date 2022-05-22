Multiple rounds of strong storms and heavy rain possible for East Texas this week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Heavy rains and strong storms will be possible in multiple rounds early this week, so First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight Monday and throughout Tuesday: A potent upper-level disturbance will aid in the development of a cluster of showers and storms beginning very late Monday into early Tuesday. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and even some small hail will be possible at times within this first round of storms, so be prepared for a potentially rough morning commute.

A second round of showers and storms will be possible later in the day, so the SPC has placed the majority of East Texas under a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for isolated strong to potentially severe storms. Overall, severe threats are limited within this particular setup, but if any storm was able to become strong enough, all modes of severe weather would be possible.

Overnight Tuesday and throughout Wednesday: After the potential round of severe weather on Tuesday afternoon, more rain is certainly on the way as another cluster of storms will begin to move over East Texas Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Gusty winds and extended periods of heavy rainfall will remain a possibility at times, which is why we need to mention the potential for flash flooding. Our soils will likely have become fairly saturated at this point, so any extended periods of heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in any low-lying or poor drainage area.

Please remember to NEVER attempt to drive through flood waters as there is no guarantee the road is still there. Turn around, don’t drown.

Our next cold front will begin to move through East Texas on Wednesday and could lead to the further development of showers and storms in the afternoon. The SPC has placed the southern half of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms for any cells that are able to form along or ahead of the cold front. Damaging winds and quarter-sized hail would be possible at times, as well as the continued flooding threat until skies finally dry out Wednesday night.

This is certainly a complicated forecast, and the weather will be quite variable from county to county throughout the next few days. Not everyone is guaranteed 2.00″-4.00″+ of rainfall or severe weather, but we do ask that ALL East Texans remain weather alert and extra safe on the roadways once the rain begins to fall. This will be an extended stretch of active weather and we will be committed to keeping everyone updated with the very latest. Stay dry and stay safe. More to come.

