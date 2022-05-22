Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The Gardens at Texas A&M University to undergo multi-million dollar expansion

By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week, the Texas A&M University System board of regents approved a five year, $4.2 billion capital plan for projects across the state. Several are in the works for Texas A&M including a $40 million, phase II expansion to The Gardens at Texas A&M University.

“It is a place where people can come relax, commune with nature, have fun with friends and learn about the natural world around them,” Michael Arnold said.

Arnold, the director of The Gardens, said phase II will be a 20-acre expansion in west campus. The director said the new phase of The Gardens, which currently sits on seven acres, has been in the works for about three years.

“We have a large component of children’s gardens that are planned to be in that, we have some outreach venues like an amphitheater and we have quite a number of areas that are designed to take advantage of the fact that we have the White Creek drainage area that will tie in with some of our ecological classes.”

Phase II master planning should be done early this fall, according to Arnold. He said it’ll be a matter of identifying sufficient funding sources to determine when the groundbreaking will happen.

“We’d also like to expand the footprint of the garden beyond our physical facility so work with our extension colleagues and things to become the center of horticulture for the state of Texas.”

To read more on the board of regent’s capital plan, click here.

