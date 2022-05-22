Back after COVID-19 hiatus, Run for the Wall motorcycle ride makes Longview stop

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The thunderous sound of ‘iron horses’ were heard in East Texas, in an annual motorcycle trek of healing that culminates at the ‘Vietnam memorial wall’ in the nations capitol.

The 32nd annual ‘Run for the Wall’ coast to coast motorcycle ride, made a stop in East Texas Sunday.

Nearly 400 riders on the southern route of ‘Run for the Wall’, made their way to the Longview fairgrounds.

Many having made the cross-country trip many times.

“When you participate in something so huge, this big, especially for the cause, it just makes it that much more special,” says California rider and army veteran Robert Deluna.

Riders join the run along 3 routes across the country and come from all over, including one from Israel with powerful reasons to support it.

“I’m coming from Israel yes, and especially for this ride. One is the memory of the U-S military that freed Europe from the Nazi’s and the holocaust survivors. My gratitude for the support the United States always granted to the state of Israel,” says Israeli rider Max Katz.

‘Run for the Wall’s’ mission is to promote healing among all veterans, their

families and friends.

“It started off with 2 Vietnam veteran buddies just riding across the country to raise awareness for those that were left behind,” says event coordinator Jennifer Cross.

“A part of war is a fact that we do lose people and we lose accountability for them and our main goal is to bring awareness to that fact,” says Nebraska rider Bob Nelson.

And call for an accounting of all prisoners of war and those missing in action.

“Not only to raise awareness for our POW-MIA, but also to promote healing amongst each other,” Cross says.

in 5 days, when they reach the nations capitol, there will be over 600-thousand riders.

They support military personnel all over the world, and honor the memory of those killed in action from all wars.

“There are honestly no words to describe it. It’s something you have to feel,” says Cross.

“This is not about motorcycles. This is about people,” Katz says.

Group leaders say the three routes across America will converge on Washington D.C. on May 27th.

