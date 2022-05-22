Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.

According to Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Roberts who lives in the area of the fires is now facing eight counts of arson.

This comes after a string of fires in the Rockwell area, all within a 72-hour time span.

According to RCSO, Robert Roberts is now facing eight counts of arson.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: An arrest has been made. Due to continuing investigations that is all the information that can be released....

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 21, 2022

