56-year-old man dies after motorcycle goes off Lufkin street, hits gas pump

Source: Lufkin Police Department
Source: Lufkin Police Department
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
From the City of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in which a motorcyclist ran off North Raguet Street and struck a gas pump late Saturday night.

Daniel Lee Jensen, 56, of Huntington, was traveling northbound on North Raguet Street on his 2009 Harley Davidson when he left the road, hit a guy-wire, struck a curb, and then hit a gas pump at the Big’s location formerly known as Cherry’s Grocery around 10:50 p.m.

Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a severe head injury. He was not wearing a helmet.

Prior to the incident, Jensen had been out riding with friends. They told officers they believed he was trying to catch up to them when the accident occurred.

The accident remains under investigation.

Please keep Mr. Jensen’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

