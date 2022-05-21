Smith County Jail corrects some issues, still working to fulfill remedial order

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Jail remains under a remedial order as they work to get back in compliance with Texas jail standards. This week, Smith County officials, including Sheriff Larry Smith and County Judge Nathaniel Moran, traveled to Austin to appear before the State Jail Commission.

What Smith was afraid would happen back in March has happened. The Smith County Jail is under a remedial order for failing its most recent inspection along with several previous ones.

On Thursday, Smith appeared before the Texas Jail Commission in Austin, and said, “I believe we’ve got everything pretty much going in the right direction.”

Among the six problems found in the state’s most recent inspection were inmates remaining in holding cells for more than 48 hours, and those inmates not having the opportunity to shower. There were also documentation issues regarding the use of the jail’s restraint chair.

“I believe that you have corrected at least three out of the six, if not four out of the six, areas of non-compliance which you were most recently cited for,” the commission’s executive director Brandon Wood said.

Despite progress and the State working with the jail, Wood did express concern over the number of inmates being housed.

“Sheriff, you mentioned that you were 20 under capacity this morning. That’s not a very large buffer especially as we move into the summer months, holiday coming up, and just weekends in general,” he said.

Sheriff Smith says the county is making use of other jails like Titus and Franklin counties to house inmates, and Judge Moran told the commissioners he’s committed to preparing for the long term when it comes to more inmates than the jail can handle.

“I’m working to bring a proposal to commissioners court. That should happen in the next month or so for hiring an architect firm to look at and begin the process of designing what would be the expansion of a jail in the future when necessary. So we can have that ready when we need to pull that off the shelf because of the significant lead time to actually get that passed and actually get that built,” Moran said.

Director Wood believes Smith County will soon have the chance to request a reinspection to show they are back in compliance. However, if they are not in compliance during that inspection, he recommends referring the remedial order to the Attorney General’s office for enforcement.

