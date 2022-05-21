Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our evening is about to take a bit of an active turn as our well-advertised cold front will aid in the development of strong to severe storms this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for a good chunk of East Texas until 11 PM, so anyone planning on attending an outdoor graduation ceremony or even just being out on the road needs to be weather alert and have more than one way of receiving a weather warning. Damaging gusty winds, large hail, and very heavy rainfall will be possible at times. Showers and storms will remain likely this evening and tonight, with a few storms potentially lasting into the pre-dawn morning hours in Deep East Texas. Skies will not totally clear out tomorrow behind the cold front, and scattered rain will remain in the forecast throughout the first half of the day. Temperatures will trend MUCH cooler thanks tomorrow, with morning lows ranging in the upper 50s to lower-middle 60s and afternoon highs ranging in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Multiple rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible later on Monday, and throughout both Tuesday and Wednesday as an active weather pattern takes hold over East Texas. Once the final drop lands, estimated rainfall totals are expected to range anywhere from 1.50″-3.00″ of rain, with localized areas potentially seeing even more. A second cold front clears East Texas later on Wednesday, finally clearing out our skies and keeping temperatures pleasant and near seasonal averages.

