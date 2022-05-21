One hospitalized after rollover crash in Tyler
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in a Tyler hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler.
It happened just after 4:00 a.m. on Hwy 31 just outside of Loop 323.
One of the drivers was ejected when his car flipped into a ditch. The other car involved was parked nearby.
The scene has been cleared, but the investigation continues into the cause of the crash.
