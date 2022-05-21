One hospitalized after rollover crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in a Tyler hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler.

It happened just after 4:00 a.m. on Hwy 31 just outside of Loop 323.

One of the drivers was ejected when his car flipped into a ditch. The other car involved was parked nearby.

The scene has been cleared, but the investigation continues into the cause of the crash.

