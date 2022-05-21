Kilgore police say driver failed to stop, help after striking child on bicycle

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A child was taken to a local hospital after a vehicle struck his bicycle on Danville Street in Kilgore Saturday.

According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid to the injured child.

“Thankfully, others stopped to assist,” the Facebook post stated. “The friend of this bike rider gave police a great description, and officers quickly found a vehicle matching the description at a nearby apartment complex.”

The Facebook post reminded people that no matter whose fault an accident may be, individuals involved are required by law to stop and render aid.

“Always call 911 to report it and summon assistance,” the Facebook post stated. “Even if you aren’t at fault but don’t summon aid, you may be charged with a crime.”

The Facebook post ended with, “Prayers for this child.”

A spokeswoman for the Kilgore Police Department said no further information related to the incident will be released until Monday.

