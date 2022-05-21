Gregg County JP promotes lawn mower safety

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In East Texas, late spring and early summer mean the traditional and often weekly job of mowing the lawn.

Lawn tractors and zero-turn mowers are immensely popular now in helping property owners do the job quicker, but accidents happen.

Gregg County Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan is promoting awareness to the general public that statistically 35,000 people a year are injured in lawn mower accidents, and some of them are fatal.

Bryan has worked scenes in Gregg County where that has happened. He told KLTV’s Bob Hallmark that he has worked two fatal accidents involving zero-turn mowers in the last year.

The problem is not equipment malfunction, but equipment error.

