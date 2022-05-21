Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
31-year-old man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on Highway 96 near Kirbyville

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and a pickup that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 near Kirbyville Friday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at the County Road 482 intersection at about 10:10 a.m. Friday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Jason Speegle, of Buna, was driving a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle south on Highway 96 when a 2017 Ford pickup driven by Beverly Harrison, 71, of Kirbyville, turned onto Highway 96 from CR 482 to head north.

The motorcycle struck the pickup, the press release stated.

EMS personnel took Speegle to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he was later pronounced dead, the press release stated.

Harrison was not injured in the wreck.

“This investigation is ongoing, and there s no additional information available at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

