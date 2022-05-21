2 people arrested in connection with Harrison County theft of $40K worth of oilfield pipe

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in connection to the theft of more than $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe from a facility in Elysian Fields.

Bo Franklin Brevard, 23, of Deberry, was taken to the Harrison County jail and charged with theft of property between $30K and $150K, a third-degree felony, and criminal trespass, a Class C misdemeanor. His total bond amount was set at $32,500, and he was released Saturday after he posted bail.

According to a post on the Harrison County Facebook page, Danny Lewis Kirkland, 50, of Deberry was also arrested in connection to the alleged theft. He was charged with theft between $30K and $150K, and he has since been released from the Panola County jail after he posted bail on a collective bond amount of $53,000.

“Wow, Facebook … we asked, and you all delivered!” a post on the HCSO Facebook page stated.

The post said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will be working with EnPower Resources to give them the names of the people who provided information, so they can receive the $5,000 reward the company offered

“It is clear that our community supports law and order and refuses to stand by watching criminals victimize our citizens,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said in the Facebook post. “Whether it be a property crime or a crime against a person when our citizens are asked to help, they do so without hesitation. Community involvement is key to the overall success in public safety, and this case is a good example.”

A previous Facebook post stated that the theft occurred on March 1.

One suspect was driving a white Ford F-250 with a gooseneck trailer. A second suspect was driving an older marron Dodge diesel flatbed truck with a trailer hauling a cabbed backhoe.

Pictured are the two trucks that were used in the theft of more than $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

While they were at the EnPower facility, the suspects used the backhoe to load the pipe the Facebook post stated.

