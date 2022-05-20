Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many of you have been asking about our friend Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto and his health following the stroke he recently suffered.

We plan to update you on his condition on Monday, but we do want to let you know going into the weekend that Mark is doing great. We’ve talked with him several times this week. He is making great progress on his road to recovery. He’s really doing well and is in great spirits.

One reason for that is the love that so many of you have shown Mark in recent days. We are printing off the thousands of get well wishes that you’ve been sending. Those have been and are being delivered and Mark says he’s reading every single one.

If you’d like to send Mark a message, we’ve set up a special email account. The address is getwellmark@kltv.com.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Adams
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash
Top row: Jason Viehl, Jeffrey Watts, Chawinda Alwis. Bottom row: Allen Johnson, Leonardo...
Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Tyler serial killer’s attorney set to plead guilty to prostitution charges

Latest News

School Choice For All
School vouchers get some East Texas support, but specifics in question
'Not cutting you any slack' Judge chastises Smith County constable in hearing
Fatal Fire Follow Up
Fatal Fire Follow Up
Gas Prices Report
High fuel prices may affect East Texans’ summer travel plans
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris denied bond reduction