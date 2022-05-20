You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many of you have been asking about our friend Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto and his health following the stroke he recently suffered.

We plan to update you on his condition on Monday, but we do want to let you know going into the weekend that Mark is doing great. We’ve talked with him several times this week. He is making great progress on his road to recovery. He’s really doing well and is in great spirits.

One reason for that is the love that so many of you have shown Mark in recent days. We are printing off the thousands of get well wishes that you’ve been sending. Those have been and are being delivered and Mark says he’s reading every single one.

If you’d like to send Mark a message, we’ve set up a special email account. The address is getwellmark@kltv.com.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.