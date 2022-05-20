Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘We do not have to panic’: Health officials investigating possible monkeypox outbreak

Health officials in Canada are investigating a possible monkeypox outbreak in Montreal. (Courtesy: CBC)
By Lauren Pelley
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (CBC) - In Canada, public health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of monkeypox in Montreal.

As of Thursday, officials are investigating 17 possible cases.

The disease is typically found in Africa and transmitted through respiratory droplets emitted during close contact.

Currently, health officials said it’s not infectious enough to enter a phase of general community transmission.

“We’re going to put the protective measures in place to cut the chain of transmission, but we do not have to panic at this time,” said Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin. “It is not something that is going to be sustained. It’s not something you can acquire when you do your grocery store or on public transportation.”

Officials said the monkeypox patients have mainly been men who have had sexual relationships with other men.

Earlier this week, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a single case in a man who had recently traveled to Canada.

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there. (Source: CNN/CDC/WFXT)

Copyright 2022 CBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Adams
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash
Top row: Jason Viehl, Jeffrey Watts, Chawinda Alwis. Bottom row: Allen Johnson, Leonardo...
Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Tyler serial killer’s attorney set to plead guilty to prostitution charges

Latest News

School Choice For All
School vouchers get some East Texas support, but specifics in question
'Not cutting you any slack' Judge chastises Smith County constable in hearing
Gas Prices Report
High fuel prices may affect East Texans’ summer travel plans
Fatal Fire Follow Up
Fatal Fire Follow Up