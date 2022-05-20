Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler ISD will delay graduation ceremonies in case of rain

Tyler Independent School District logo
Tyler Independent School District logo
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD has backup plans ready in case of rain during Friday and Saturday’s graduation ceremonies.

If inclement weather should occur, the ceremony start times will be delayed up until 10 p.m. If Tyler High School’s graduation must be postponed, it will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. If Tyler Legacy High School’s graduation must be postponed, it will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

School administrators will message graduates and their families directly with updated plans.

Any changes to the graduation plans will be communicated via text, Facebook, Twitter, and the Tyler ISD website.

Tyler ISD Graduation Ceremony Schedule

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for both ceremonies

Friday, May 20, 8:00 p.m. – Tyler High School, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium Saturday, May 21, 8:00 p.m. – Tyler Legacy High School, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

