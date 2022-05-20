State Championship coach taking over Huntington baseball program

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington ISD has announced several coaching changes as the Red Devils get ready to head into the next school year.

The biggest name change will come on the baseball diamond as the Devils will have a third coach in three years. The team has hired Shawn Mixon to take over. Mixon has proven success with deep softball playoff runs at Woodville and deeper baseball playoff runs at Jasper including a 2007 state championship for the Bulldogs.

Mixon is bringing in former Hudson assistant baseball coach Wade Fitzgerald.

On the basketball side, athletic director Shawn Jones is switching over to the girls side and taking over the Devilette’s program after Becky Yates resigned to take over the track program at Broaddus ISD. Josh Jones will be coming over from Central ISD to take over the boys coaching duties.

