Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

State Championship coach taking over Huntington baseball program

BREAKING: Huntington ISD set to resume baseball activities amid hazing allegations
BREAKING: Huntington ISD set to resume baseball activities amid hazing allegations
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington ISD has announced several coaching changes as the Red Devils get ready to head into the next school year.

The biggest name change will come on the baseball diamond as the Devils will have a third coach in three years. The team has hired Shawn Mixon to take over. Mixon has proven success with deep softball playoff runs at Woodville and deeper baseball playoff runs at Jasper including a 2007 state championship for the Bulldogs.

Mixon is bringing in former Hudson assistant baseball coach Wade Fitzgerald.

On the basketball side, athletic director Shawn Jones is switching over to the girls side and taking over the Devilette’s program after Becky Yates resigned to take over the track program at Broaddus ISD. Josh Jones will be coming over from Central ISD to take over the boys coaching duties.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Jason Viehl, Jeffrey Watts, Chawinda Alwis. Bottom row: Allen Johnson, Leonardo...
Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto
Noonday, Red Springs, and Dixie fire have responded to the scene. Chapel Hill is headed to the...
Smith County officials release name of man who died in fire
Jovany Gaspar is accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old child.
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old child
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital

Latest News

Pictured is San Augustine senior Tycorion Porter. (Source: KTRE Staff)
San Augustine senior one of the top base stealers
San Augustine senior one of the top base stealers
Alto Baseball pitcher Logan Rogers
Baseball Regional quarterfinal Scoreboard
Lovelady softball
Softball Regional semifinals scoreboard