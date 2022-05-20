San Augustine senior one of the top base stealers

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine senior Tycorion Porter is considered among the best when it comes to his running around the baseball diamond.

Porter racked up 62 stolen bases this past season for the Wolves. That averages out to 2 1/2 every game.

Porter leads the nation in stolen bases based on the teams that input stats on Maxpreps.

Porter is unsure of his athletic future, but he is set to go to Sam Houston State where he will major in business finance with the dream of one day being a CFO.

