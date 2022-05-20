Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New garden tour coming May 27

East Texas Ag News
East Texas Ag News(KTRE)
By Cary Sims
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Each year I get the chance to work with folks who have started a garden for the first time. The excitement, the anticipation, the work, and yes, the reality of some form of harvest.

Honestly, sometimes the harvest is not what everyone hopes it will be. The realities of weather (good and bad), in addition to pests such as insects, disease, and weeds hit harder than expected. Nevertheless, the first attempt often has good results, good enough to harvest some fresh produce, and certainly good enough from which to learn.

It is a goal of mine to hook non-outdoor folks on working outside, and I hope many chose to grow some vegetables. There is a great body of evidence about the benefits of getting outside and working in the soil. Agricultural producers, foresters, hunters, wildlife enthusiasts, and (of course) gardeners, all know the draw and the benefits. The obstacle is the first step, the first investment in time and tools.

Yes, gardening can give you sore muscles and blisters. Yes, you will frequently be disappointed with the bugs infestation or a disease. Yes, it will take some up-front expense. But when you taste that first home-grown tomato, the rewards will be abundantly clear.

Coming up this Friday, May 27, we’ll be touring a home garden that is “new”. It is relatively new to Jesse and Julia Canas. They have been working on their site for a few years. Their property is located on highway 94 west of Lufkin across the county line right before you get to Apple Springs.

The Canas have retired and have been developing their own plot of land. What was once a pine plantation has been converted into gardens that have planted in herbs, flowers, blackberries, and a few vegetables. Additionally, they have also been trying to work the garden following organic principles.

The tour starts at 9 am and is expected to be complete well before noon. This is a free event. Those interested in joining the tour and discussion should enter 16071 Hwy 94, Apple Springs into the map app on your phone. If you are heading away from Lufkin, the entrance will be on your right.

There will be a good bit of walking, sharing, and discussion of new efforts for a successful garden

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

