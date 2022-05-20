Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Murphey the Jeweler marks 172 years in business

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A Tyler jewelry store received a state historical marker followed by a ceremony that honored the store’s history.

Rick Murphey, the owner, and CEO of Murphey the Jeweler said, “this is just, it’s priceless. It’s better than any gold that I have in the store.”

Rick Murphey’s great-great-grandfather moved from Mississippi to East Texas and opened the first jewelry store downtown in 1850.

The store has been passed down to family heirs for five generations.

The mayor and the community were present for the dedication ceremony that revealed the historical marker.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Jason Viehl, Jeffrey Watts, Chawinda Alwis. Bottom row: Allen Johnson, Leonardo...
Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests
Jackson Adams
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto

Latest News

Murphey the Jeweler marks 172 years in business
Murphey the Jeweler marks 172 years in business
A Tyler veterinarian explains what you can do to protect your pets when predatory animals such...
Experts urge owners to protect pets after East Texas bobcat sighting
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with founder of the Ken Chin Foundation just after he gave 14 guitars...
Chinn Guitar Project donates guitars to Longview school
An approval process must be completed before abandoned buildings can be demolished.
City of Lufkin approves proposed building demolitions