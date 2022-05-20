Murphey the Jeweler marks 172 years in business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A Tyler jewelry store received a state historical marker followed by a ceremony that honored the store’s history.

Rick Murphey, the owner, and CEO of Murphey the Jeweler said, “this is just, it’s priceless. It’s better than any gold that I have in the store.”

Rick Murphey’s great-great-grandfather moved from Mississippi to East Texas and opened the first jewelry store downtown in 1850.

The store has been passed down to family heirs for five generations.

The mayor and the community were present for the dedication ceremony that revealed the historical marker.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.