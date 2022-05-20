Mount Pleasant police capture bovine that escaped meat processing plant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police cornered and captured a bull they say escaped a meat processing plant in town Friday.

According to Lieutenant Mark Miller with the department, they received calls just before 8 a.m. Friday about the bull. Miller said the bull was taken to a meat processing plant on the north side of town and somehow got out. The bull was seen over by Edwards and 15th Street according to Miller.

Police pursued the bull up to Fair Park where Miller said it ran behind a livestock barn and was cornered. Miller said ranch hands from the meat processing plant arrived on the scene at around 8:50 a.m. to assist with getting the bull back to the plant.

Miller said no one was injured in the incident.

