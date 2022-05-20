Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man charged with capital murder after police find 2 dead women inside apartment

According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a...
According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a welfare concern. When police and apartment staff entered the apartment, they found the bodies of two women.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A man in Texas has been charged with capital murder after police found two dead women inside his apartment.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said Jason Lara, 37, has been charged with murder.

According to police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a welfare concern. When police and apartment staff entered the apartment, they found the bodies of two women.

Upon investigation, detectives identified Lara as the suspect. On Wednesday, Lara was located by police and taken into custody without incident.

Lara was charged with capital murder and taken to the Nueces County Jail on a $1 million bond. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm with a $50,000 bond.

Police did not publicly identify the victims, nor provide further details about their deaths. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Jason Viehl, Jeffrey Watts, Chawinda Alwis. Bottom row: Allen Johnson, Leonardo...
Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto
Noonday, Red Springs, and Dixie fire have responded to the scene. Chapel Hill is headed to the...
Smith County officials release name of man who died in fire
Jovany Gaspar is accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old child.
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old child
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital

Latest News

Van Zandt County hearing
Judge dismisses charges against former Van Zandt County sheriff, sergeant
Stagecoach Days comes to Marshall this weekend.
WebXtra: Stagecoach Days rolls into Marshall this weekend
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
American Idol finalist Fritz Hager III to hold free concert in Tyler.
Stagecoach Days comes to Marshall this weekend.
WebXtra: Stagecoach Days rolls into Marshall this weekend
American Idol finalist Fritz Hager III to give free concert in Tyler
American Idol finalist Fritz Hager III to give free concert in Tyler