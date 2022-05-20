Mabank police searching for man seen on doorbell cam wandering through yard

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who wandered through a backyard on May 20 and was captured on a doorbell video camera.

A post on the Mabank Police Department Facebook page stated “***Attempt to Locate***Welfare Concern***”

“The Mabank Police Department needs your help locating this individual who was wandering around in the early morning hours of May 20th,” the Facebook post stated. “The person was observed on a residential security camera in the East Eubank and Old City Lake Road area.”

In the video, the man is wearing nothing but a pair of shorts, and he appears to have tattoos on both upper arms.

Anyone who has any information about the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to message the Mabank PD Facebook page or call (903) 887-8500 and press 1.

