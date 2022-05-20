Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police investigating after body found on W. Marshall Ave.

police lights(MGN)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the 2600 block of West Marshall Avenue Friday afternoon.

Officer Brandon Thornton with Longview confirmed that a body was found in the 2600 block of West Marshall Ave. Thornton said he does not know if the body was that of a man or a woman.

Details are limited at this time. Thornton said he will release more information as it becomes available.

