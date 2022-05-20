Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge dismisses charges against former Van Zandt County sheriff, sergeant

By Lexi Vennetti and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A visiting judge has dismissed criminal charges against the former Van Zandt County sheriff and a sergeant.

Van Zandt County Commissioners accepted Steve Hendrix’s resignation as sheriff on May 4 following a March indictment on a charge of Class B misdemeanor false statement to a peace officer. Hendrix’s Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sgt. Blake Snell also have resigned their positions after facing an identical charge. Wood will remain in office until administrative duties have been completed. Dismissal of charges against Wood are pending upon him leaving office.

Visiting judge Christi Kennedy dismissed the charges against all three at a hearing Friday morning.

“We were not guilty in these charges. We were ready to fight and ready to prove our innocence but out of concern for the county and the prosecution of current and future cases we felt this was the best decision for the citizens of van Zandt county,” Hendrix’s attorney Greg Waldron said.

Previous reporting:

Van Zandt County sheriff, 2 others in office indicted

Former chief deputy avoids excessive force prosecution through deal with Van Zandt County DA

Van Zandt County commissioners accept sheriff’s resignation

