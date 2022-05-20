Jasper County woman killed in Orange County wreck

ORANGE, Texas (KTRE) - A two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 87 involving a pickup and a motorcycle claimed the lives of a Buna woman and an Orange man early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred on SH 87 just north of SH 62 near Bridge City at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The preliminary crash report shows that William Wantuck, 46, was driving a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle north on SH 87 when a 2010 Dodge SUV driven by 32-year-old Harley Laughlin pulled out in front of him. The motorcycle struck the SUV.

An Orange County justice of the peace pronounced Wantuck dead at the scene, the press release stated.

Laughlin and one child passenger were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Laughlin died at the hospital later that day, the press release stated.

Another child passenger in the Dodge SUV was not injured in the crash.

“This investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

